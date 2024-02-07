Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Boil water notice in effect for residents of La Grulla
-
McAllen city leaders tout new projects during annual state of the city...
-
Neighbor of Donna police chief accused of threatening to kill him
-
Consumer Reports: The truth about lead in Stanley tumblers
-
La Joya ISD holding first board meeting under new board of managers