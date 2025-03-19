Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener
-
Harlingen South's Dylan Anaya signs to play college football at Texas Lutheran
-
Sharyland and Porter set to square off in playoff showdown
-
Angelo Cabral shines as UTRGV wins seventh straight home game with run...
-
Lyford powerlifter set to compete for gold at state meet