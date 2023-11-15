Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sergeant releases comic book
-
Mission animal shelter working to implement evacuation plan following recent brush fire
-
Cameron County hospitals seeing spike in RSV infections among children
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 residents receive free Thanksgiving meal
-
Free turkey dinners being provided during harvest festival in San Juan