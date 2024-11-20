Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
New SpaceX environmental review released as FAA considers request for up to...
-
Texas land commissioner discusses offering Starr County land to Trump for potential...
-
Pharr woman killed in Kenedy County hunting accident
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds turkey giveaway
-
SpaceX backs out of land swap deal in Cameron County