Push for drainage improvements underway in Hidalgo County

Texas Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez (D-Weslaco), who represents parts of Hidalgo County in Austin, filed Texas House Bill 4663 last month, which would allow Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 to get additional income.

Hidalgo County, so far, has been using voter-approved bonds or grants from the state.

“We would recapture water, resell it, and then use those sale proceeds to turn around and fund projects in Hidalgo County,” Martinez said.

Last week, Hidalgo County commissioners David Fuentes and Ellie Torres were in Austin, speaking to the Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee.

Channel 5 News reached out to Commissioners Torres and Fuentes, but we did not hear back.

In a previous interview, Fuentes said it would cost the county billions to widen all drainage canals in the county that lead to the Laguna Madre.

The proposed law is still making its way through the House.

