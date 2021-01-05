Push underway to vaccinate nursing home, assisted living residents against COVID-19

A massive push is underway to vaccinate people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities against COVID-19.

About 90,000 Texans live in nursing homes. Another 70,000 are in assisted living facilities.

Vaccinations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Rio Grande Valley could begin later this week or early next week, said Kevin Warren, the president of the Texas Health Care Association.

"This is a huge step forward in being able to expand visitation even further and get us back to the normal that, quite frankly, we've missed for many, many months now," Warren said.

