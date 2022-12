PVAS reminds pets owners to keep pets warm

Palm Valley Animal Society wants to remind pet owners to keep their pets warm during freezing temperatures.

Director of PVAS, Faith Wright says at the shelter, they are loading up on dog sweaters, tarps, and propane heaters, all in an effort to keep their dogs who are in outdoor kennels warm.

“Please, if you have an outside animal, keep it warm," Wright said. “Bring it inside if you can, even if it’s just your garage, your patio.”