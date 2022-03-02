Questions remain after more than 20 polling sites close in Hidalgo County on Election Day

A lack of workers resulted in several polling locations closing in Hidalgo County on Election Day.

Hidalgo County typically has 88 polling locations open on Election Day, but there were just 60 on Tuesday.

RELATED: Mission polling location experiences minor technical issues on Election Day

The Texas election code gives the chairs of each political party the authority to select their poll sites, judges, and poll workers for the primary election. Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon said they helped each party prepare for Election Day by providing them the tools and resources they needed.

“Our advice to the chairs is always to work on the task of recruiting poll workers all year and not to wait until right before Election Day primary to hire and train the poll workers,” Ramon said.

The Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chairman said they lost many poll workers because they didn't feel prepared.

Ramon said both parties agreed beforehand to close some polling places and operate them separately, leaving 42 Democratic locations in the county and 18 Republican sites.

Channel 5 News is still working to learn why both parties did not let voters know about this before Election Day.