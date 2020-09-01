Quintero leads Houston into a matchup versus Minnesota

By The

Associated Press



Minnesota United FC (3-2-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-2-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Minnesota United FC after Darwin Quintero scored two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall in the 2019 season while going 10-3-4 at home. Houston scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 34 assists.

Minnesota United FC went 15-11-8 overall and 10-1-6 on the road during the 2019 season. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Victor Cabrera (injured), Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Brent Kallman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

