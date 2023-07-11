Radio silence observed for McAllen police officers killed in the line of duty

McAllen police radios went silent Tuesday afternoon in honor of two officers killed in a July 2020 shooting.

The moment of silence for officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez was held on the third anniversary of their deaths.

Both officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home when the suspect opened the door and started shooting. That suspect later died after turning the weapon on himself.

“Another officer is not just a fellow officer, they're part of our extended family,” McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales said. “These are officers that we work with, that we interact with, and they are missed."

The moment of silence was held for 38 seconds, a number that represents the sum of the day the officers were killed.