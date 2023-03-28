Rain floods RGV Humane Society’s Mission location

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is putting out an urgent call for fosters after Tuesday’s rain flooded their Mission location.

A lot of water crept inside the building and in the shelter's outdoor kennels where the dogs are housed.

Emergency fosters will be needed through Wednesday, March 29.

To help, call the shelter at 956-556-1607 when they open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.