Rally held in McAllen in support of Texas attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza

A Brownsville attorney is challenging Republican Ken Paxton for the job of Texas attorney general.

Rochelle Garza was in McAllen Thursday ahead of next month’s election. She was joined by a crowd of 50 supporters, and Michelle Vallejo.

Vallejo is the Democratic nominee in the Congressional race for District 15.

Garza says abortion is the number one issue she hears from voters, adding that reproductive health in important in Texas, as half of the rural counties in the state do not have access to a gynecologist.

“Texas has been called one of the most dangerous places to be pregnant, and we are at the bottom of maternal mortality,” Garza said. “We are the worst with maternal mortality."

Garza says she plans to implement a civil rights division to protect the safety and privacy of Texans.

Early voting starts Monday, October 24, and ends on Friday, November 4.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.