Ramon Ayala's Christmas Posada kicks off in Hidalgo

Ramon Ayala's annual Christmas posada is scheduled for Wednesday in Hidalgo.

The event begins 4 p.m. with a Mass followed by a toy giveaway at 5 p.m.

Ramon Ayala Drive in front of city hall is already closed to drivers. If you live, work, or travel through there, expect additional closures from 6th Street through 8th street.

The city is expecting more than 55,000 people to show up for the fun.