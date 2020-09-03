Rangers visit Houston, aim to build on Allard's solid outing

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (13-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (20-15, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.93 ERA) Houston: Zack Greinke (2-0, 2.68 ERA)

LINE: Astros 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kolby Allard. Allard went seven innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with four strikeouts against Houston.

The Astros are 13-7 against AL West teams. Houston's team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the lineup with an OBP of .402.

The Rangers are 7-10 against AL West Division opponents. Texas' team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the club with an OBP of .341.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and has 29 RBIs.

Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 33 hits and is batting .284.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

