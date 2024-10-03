Rapper Scarface in runoff for Houston City Council seat

By JOHN L. MONE

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Brad Jordan, better known as Scarface from the Houston rap group The Geto Boyz, is in a runoff for a Houston City Council seat Saturday. Jordan says he knows celebrity got him this far in the race, but the 49-year-old rapper is hoping he can persuade those who have already backed him to turn out to vote again on Saturday because he's a serious candidate. Jordan faces 66-year-old Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who sits on the Houston Community College Board of Trustees and the executive committee of the local NAACP.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.