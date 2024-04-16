Rare bird siting attracting bird watchers to Mercedes golf course

A Mercedes golf course is seeing a lot of new visitors after a rare bird landed there.

Now, those birders say more birders will come as long as the bird stays put.

At Llano Grande Golf Course, a birder spotted a rare bird and called his friends. The Southern Lapwing is usually associated with Latin America.

"They call it a Life Bird...it's the first time seeing it," birder Reinhard Geisler said.

Geisler is from Germany, but he's visiting from his home in Florida.

"He's having fun. Sometimes he was laying down to get some rest," Geisler said.

Experts say it's hard to know why it's here.

Birder and educator, Javier Gonzalez, at South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Center, says strong winds may have disrupted migration patterns.

Birds may also be looking for new places if their original habitat is damaged.

The new guest is welcome, and the onlookers are welcome too.

"This is relaxing. Some people go fishing, we go bird watching," Geisler said.

Birding is the newest thing driving people to the Llano Grande Golf Course.