Raymondville Election Results

RAYMONDVILLE--Saturday's special election for Raymondville City Commissioner Place 4 will head to a runoff.

Below are the results:

--Ed Gonzalez: 330 votes

--Irene Moreno Cavazos: 250 votes

--Christina Correa: 203 votes

--Joel Robles: 27 votes

Runoff election between Gonzalez and Cavazos to be held at later date.