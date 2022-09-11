x

Raymondville Election Results

4 years 7 months 6 days ago Saturday, February 03 2018 Feb 3, 2018 February 03, 2018 8:23 PM February 03, 2018 in News

RAYMONDVILLE--Saturday's special election for Raymondville City Commissioner Place 4 will head to a runoff.
Below are the results:
--Ed Gonzalez: 330 votes
--Irene Moreno Cavazos: 250 votes
--Christina Correa: 203 votes
--Joel Robles: 27 votes
Runoff election between Gonzalez and Cavazos to be held at later date.

