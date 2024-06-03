Raymondville ISD hires student nursing assistants to treat heat-related illnesses

Temperature's across the Rio Grande Valley are expected to climb, and many kids will be spending time outside for summer programs.

To make sure they stay safe outside, Raymondville Independent School District is adding three cooling stations, and they've also hired 12 student nursing assistants to help monitor activities.

Danielynn Conde is one of 12 CNAs or certified nursing assistants the district hired them to work part-time.

Their job is monitoring and helping students who might get sick from the heat.

"I get to help people by myself now in the real world," Conde said. "Someone has to be there for them, so when there is no one around, it is our job to take over for them and do what we can."

Conde got her CNA certification through Raymondville ISD's Health and Science Program. She's now trained to pinpoint signs of heat stress.

She is also qualified to administer basic aid.

"You are going to offer them some water, or Gatorade or Pedialyte, something to give them some electrolytes in their body, call the [doctor], if [the doctor] is not around you put a towel on their chest and back and get ice bags and put them in their armpits," Conde said.

The district also paid $12,000 for three new fans to create cooling zones.

Raymondville ISD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Clinton says two cooling zones will be under shaded tents, the third under the stands.

Each station will have ice towels, sponges, and water readily available.

Clinton says if temperatures get too hot, coaches and staff will make the call to move activities indoors.

