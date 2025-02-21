Raymondville ISD police engaged in vehicle pursuit of a shooting suspect

The Raymondville Independent School District Police Department was engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a suspect connected to a shooting on Friday, according to a Facebook post from Raymondville ISD.

The district said the pursuit led to Las Casitas Los Olmos where the suspect was taken into custody; the shooting victim was transported to a hospital.

School campuses activated safety protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff, according to the district.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.