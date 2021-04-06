Raymondville ISD to host first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
The Raymondville Independent School District will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 9
The clinic is for people 18 years and older.
To register for the clinic visit bit.do/risdvaccineclinic
For more information and to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes city leaders welcome entrepreneurs, investors to area
-
'We’ve got to do it’: Keeping kids safe during pandemic, school custodian...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Shape Up Edinburg
-
COVID-19 pandemic shuts down local restaurant
-
McAllen PD continuing to investigate fatal vehicle collision