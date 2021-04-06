x

Raymondville ISD to host first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

By: KRGV Digital
The Raymondville Independent School District will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 9 

The clinic is for people 18 years and older. 

To register for the clinic visit bit.do/risdvaccineclinic 

For more information and to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.

