Raymondville ISD to host first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Credit: MGN Online

The Raymondville Independent School District will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 9

The clinic is for people 18 years and older.

To register for the clinic visit bit.do/risdvaccineclinic

For more information and to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.