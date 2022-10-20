Raymondville man arrested on charges of sexual acts with a child
Authorities in Willacy County are seeking information on a Raymondville man arrested last month on seven different sex-related crimes against a child.
Jose Pena, 76, remains jailed in Willacy County after an alleged victim spoke out. He was charged with four counts of indecency with a child and three counts of sexual performance by a child, Raymondville Police Department spokeswoman Denise Gomez said.
“Throughout our investigation, we learned he was employed with one of our local head starts, and he was a bus driver,” Gomez added.
Police say Pena worked at the Otis Klar Head Start in Raymondville. Channel 5 News could not confirm if he is still an employee there.
Because of his role as a bus driver, Raymondville police want to know if there are any other victims. Those with information on the investigation are urged to contact police at 956-689-2441.
