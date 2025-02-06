Raymondville man facing capital murder charge in connection with husband's death

A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his husband, according to Raymondville police Detective Juan Treviño.

Bernabe Vanegas Jr. was identified as the suspect in the death of his husband, identified as 70-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Lagpacan.

According to Treviño, Lagpacan was found dead at Amigos del Valle on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

An investigation led police to determine foul play, and identify Vanegas as the suspect, Treviño said.

Vanegas was arrested on a capital murder charge and is set to go in front of a judge on Friday

Treviño said they will not be releasing the cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.