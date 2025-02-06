Raymondville man facing capital murder charge in connection with husband's death
A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his husband, according to Raymondville police Detective Juan Treviño.
Bernabe Vanegas Jr. was identified as the suspect in the death of his husband, identified as 70-year-old Emmanuel Alexander Lagpacan.
According to Treviño, Lagpacan was found dead at Amigos del Valle on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
An investigation led police to determine foul play, and identify Vanegas as the suspect, Treviño said.
Vanegas was arrested on a capital murder charge and is set to go in front of a judge on Friday
Treviño said they will not be releasing the cause of death at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Elsa man arrested following multiple restaurant burglaries
-
McAllen police search for missing teen
-
Raymondville man facing capital murder charge in connection with husband's death
-
Motorcyclist dies following major traffic collision in Brownsville
-
Gov. Abbott set to discuss school choice bill in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district