Raymondville man sentenced in death of former marine

A Raymondville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday in connection with the death of his U.S. Marine girlfriend.

Juan Manuel Tobias pleaded guilty to the murder of Nora Conde Villalobos.

As part of his plea agreement, Tobias’ charges of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder by terroristic threat were dismissed.

Villalobos was last seen in April 2017 before her body was found in a canal near Delta Lake the following month,

Authorities said Tobias was the victim's boyfriend.

According to the indictment against Tobias, Villalobos was killed after Tobias strangled her while attempting to kidnap her.

Villalobos was 49 years old.