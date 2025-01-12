Raymondville man wanted on child sex abuse charges in custody

A 53-year-old man is in custody on charges of sexual abuse of a child, according to the Raymondville Police Department.

Luciano “Chano” Gutierrez was taken into custody Saturday at around midnight, according to Raymondville police detective Denise Ledesma.

Gutierrez had warrants out for charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and display harmful material to a minor.

Ledesma said they've made numerous attempts in locating Gutierrez since Dec. 12, 2024.

Bond for Gutierrez was set at $50,000.