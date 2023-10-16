Raymondville police investigating dog attack on 2-year-old girl

Courtesy of MGNonline.com

Raymondville police are investigating a dog attacking a two-year-old girl on Sunday.

Detective Jason Garcia said at around 4:20 p.m. police were called to Veteran's Park in reference to a dog biting a little girl on the head and upper lip.

Garcia said the little girl "lost a lot of blood" but was conscious. She was transported to a local hospital and was last reported as being in stable condition.

Garcia said the dog belonged to someone who lives across the street from the park, where police found the dog tied up in the yard.

According to Garcia, the dog was taken into animal control custody, where it will be quarantined for a couple of days. The owner has been cited for having a dangerous dog.