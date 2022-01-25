Raymondville police seeking aggravated robbery suspect

Ramon Rafael “Bubba” Burciaga. Photo credit: Raymondville Police Department

The Raymondville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery.

Ramon Rafael “Bubba” Burciaga, 34, is wanted on multiple charges – including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and evading arrest, according to a news release.

According to Raymondville police spokesman Det. Jacob Rodriguez, Burciaga was involved in a robbery last November where a male suspect was tied, robbed and assaulted.

"There have been several arrests made in this case," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says Burciaga has been on the run.

Those with information on Burciaga’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.