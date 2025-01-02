x

Raymondville police seeking man wanted on for child sexual abuse charges

Raymondville police seeking man wanted on for child sexual abuse charges
3 hours 37 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2025 Jan 2, 2025 January 02, 2025 11:59 AM January 02, 2025 in News - Local

The Raymondville Police Department is searching for a man wanted on sexual child abuse charges.

Raymondville Detective Denise Ledesma said 53-year-old Luciano Gutierrez, also known as Chano, has warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child and display harmful material to a minor.

Ledesma said they've made numerous attempts in locating Gutierrez since December 12 and is now asking for the public's help in finding him.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days