Raymondville police seeking man wanted on for child sexual abuse charges
The Raymondville Police Department is searching for a man wanted on sexual child abuse charges.
Raymondville Detective Denise Ledesma said 53-year-old Luciano Gutierrez, also known as Chano, has warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child and display harmful material to a minor.
Ledesma said they've made numerous attempts in locating Gutierrez since December 12 and is now asking for the public's help in finding him.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.
