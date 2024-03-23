Raymondville project creating second well for more water access

Leaders in the city of Raymondville say they’re concerned about the dwindling supply of water in the river and reservoirs. They're preparing for those problems by building a second well.

The city just selected several contractors that will help build its new well system that would draw water from the region's aquifer instead of from the Rio Grande.

“If there's a drought, at least we're going to be a little bit drought resilient, and then it's going to help us,” Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the city gets about a third of its current water supply from its existing well, which has a maximum output of 800 thousand gallons a day.

The new well would add capacity for another 800 thousand gallons.

“It's really going to help our people get a better quality of water because that water is going to be going through our RO plant, and it's not going to be going through our pushwater, which is our water treatment plant,” Gonzalez said.

A $1.2 million federal grant will pay for the project.

Watch the video above for the full story.