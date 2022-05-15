x

Rayner shine, Chargers move forward

Saturday, May 14 2022
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial lost last night to Flour Bluff 10-1 in the UIL softball regional quarterfinals.

It was a tough game for a young team, but they're still winners in their own way having overcome a near tragedy within their program.

