Reabren carriles al este de la I-2 en Mercedes tras derrame de diésel

Reabren carriles al este de la I-2 en Mercedes tras derrame de diésel
2 hours 46 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 11:14 AM June 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV
Foto cortesía de TXDOT.

Los carriles en dirección este estuvieron cerrados durante aproximadamente una hora el miércoles debido a un derrame de diésel, según el portavoz del Departamento de Transporte de Texas, Ray Pedraza.

Pedraza dijo que el derrame ocurrió cerca de Mile 1 East y que el tráfico fue desviado hacia Frontage Road en la salida 164.

Los equipos pudieron limpiar el derrame y desde entonces se reabrieron los carriles principales.

