Reactions to $5 million purchase of Cimarron County Club in Mission

Empty ponds and overgrown grass are what's left of what used to be a thriving, well-known community.

“It was a vibrant club at the time,” B.R. Whisenant and his wife, Margaret, said of the Cimarron Country Club.

The Whisenants moved close to the country club, but said the area hasn’t been the same since it closed in 2022.

“Now you see rubbish and trash and there's a lot of wild animals,” the said.

After years in limbo, the city of Mission and their economic development corporation announced they bought the property.

The city loaned their EDC $5 million, half of which Mission EDC CEO Teclo Garcia said will be paid back.

Garcia said they will maintain the property until they sell it.

“Our intention is not to renovate it ourselves, but to find the right buyer to improve it,” Garcia said. “As a city, we just felt responsible to not let that facility deteriorate any further. It’s an eyesore."

Garcia said they're working with a realtor to market the property as best they can.

