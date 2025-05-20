Reactions to release of Texas school ratings

Every parent wants to know how their kids are doing in school.

For Abigail Flores, the school’s performance is also critical to the education of her child.

“As a parent, I feel like it's very important to know how the school district is doing,” Flores said.

Flores said her child is a kindergarten student at Mercedes ISD, and his teachers recently told her he's showing early signs of autism.

“So I would want them to give him, the best, and for the school district to be up there so he can be better,” Flores said.

For the last five years, Texas parents haven't seen ratings for state schools after the Texas Education Agency paused the release during the pandemic. When they tried to restart them, school districts across the state sued over changes to the rating system, preventing the release.

READ MORE: Texas school districts got their first A-F grades in five years.

Low ratings can have serious consequences for school districts.

“If a campus or district has a failing rating five years consecutively, the state of Texas will most likely take over that school district,” Region one Education Service Center Executive Director Daniel King said.

Ratings for the 2022-2023 school year went public on April 2025.

Most school districts in the Rio Grande Valley scored a “B” rating in the grades A-F system.

Mercedes ISD got a “C” rating. Flores said she hopes that the score can improve now that the rating is public.

“At least it's not an F, but we want to strive for that A," Flores said.

Ratings for the 2023-2024 school year still do not have a release date

