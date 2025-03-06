Reactions to Trump's tariffs and their impact on businesses and shoppers

Prices are about to go up at the McAllen Produce Terminal Market, a place where many shop to find lower cost food.

The price jump is expected after 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday.

Majef Produce Owner Mario Garcia said the tariffs have him worried about his future at the terminal.

“Now that the prices will go up, less people will come,” Garcia said. “We sell local, we’re from the Valley. This is going to affect us in the Valley, and everyone.”

Garcia said he and his partners are working to figure out how their business will handle the new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico, where all of his products come from.

“Products are more expensive, then we have to sell them at a higher price, and of course people are always trying to save,” Garcia said.

Along with price, UTSA political science professor and chair Jon Taylor said we're likely to see international tensions escalate.

“This becomes a global thing and it creates a situation where the U.S. becomes a pariah state, and we're not trusted, “Taylor said.

Taylor said the tariffs and attacks are increasing nationalism in other countries, and creating a divide with the U.S.

“Already you're seeing both Mexican citizens and Canadian citizens saying, ‘you know what — I’m not going to vacation in the U.S.,” Taylor said. “And that's millions impacting our economy."

While the trade war with our neighbors is not good in his eyes, Taylor said he’s particularly worried about China

“We're talking about a country that we already have an adversarial relationship, but also an economic relationship with,” Taylor said. “It makes it difficult to move forward."

China and Canada hit back with retaliatory tariffs on Tuesday. Mexico's president said she would also announce tariffs on us imports in the coming days if an agreement isn't reached with President Trump.

Watch the video above for the full story.