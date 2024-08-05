Realizan evento gratuito de cortes de pelo en Pharr
Alex Lozano, representante de 'Meraki Institute of Beauty & Wellness' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de cortes de pelo gratuitos que realizarán en Pharr.
'Meraki Institute of Beauty & Wellness' celebrará su primer evento de cortes de pelo gratuitos de vuelta al cole.
Los primeros 100 niños, de 4 a 18 años de edad, recibirán un corte de pelo gratis y útiles escolares (hasta agotar existencias).
Ubicación del evento: 1200 W Polk Ave. Ste. L-N, Pharr, TX, United States, Texas
Número de contacto: (956) 782-2577
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Buena Vida Housing Development in Brownsville to undergo renovations
-
Valley residents must follow new CDC guidelines when traveling with dogs
-
TCEQ investigating ethanol spill from Brownsville crash
-
Record-breaking 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine seized at Pharr International Bridge
-
Brownsville police identify man accused of stealing ambulance
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition