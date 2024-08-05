x

Realizan evento gratuito de cortes de pelo en Pharr

Monday, August 05 2024

Alex Lozano, representante de 'Meraki Institute of Beauty & Wellness' visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de cortes de pelo gratuitos que realizarán en Pharr. 

'Meraki Institute of Beauty & Wellness' celebrará su primer evento de cortes de pelo gratuitos de vuelta al cole.

Los primeros 100 niños, de 4 a 18 años de edad, recibirán un corte de pelo gratis y útiles escolares (hasta agotar existencias). 

Ubicación del evento: 1200 W Polk Ave. Ste. L-N, Pharr, TX, United States, Texas

Número de contacto: (956) 782-2577

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

