Recent storm damages McCook sunflower farm
Sunflower seeds at a farm in McCook were about to be harvested.
Now, sunflower farmers are instead checking the crop to how badly they were damaged after the area was hit by rain and hail on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
“It was more like the wrath of God than Noah's Ark,” sunflower farmer Christopher Respondek said while describing the storm.
The marble-sized hail that struck the area knocked leaves off of sunflowers, left dents in the stalks, and holes in the back of the flowers. Hail flattened even some of the sunflowers.
Respondek grows the plants to harvest their seeds and turn them into oil for selling. He said the damage can impact the quality and amount of oil the seeds can produce.
“It shortened the life of a lot of the sunflowers, so you might not get a full bouquet of seeds inside of the head,” Respondek said.
Sunflowers are all over McCook and contribute to many important industries, Respondek said.
“They could turn that into cooking oil to fuel for your car,” Respondek said.
Respondek said he won't know how badly the storm damaged his field, or how much his crop insurance will cover, for several more weeks.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos Falcons Cade Stumbaugh & Josh Laster sign to play college...
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Los Fresnos Falcons
-
Sit-down interview with UTRGV baseball's Steven Lancia ahead of conference tournament
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Weslaco Panthers
-
Sharyland sending eight athletes to state tennis tournament