Record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close

Monday marked the end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Storm after storm pummeled the United States, Mexico and Central America during the past six months.

The record-breaking hurricane season included 30 named storms.

"What really stood out was just the sheer number of storms and landfalling storms," said Gerry Bell, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "The 30 named storms is a record."

