Record-breaking travel expected at SPI this holiday weekend

High gas prices, a stressed out air travel network and record inflation is not stopping the public from celebrating Independence Day this year.

“We are going into what will be the busiest 4th of July automobile travel that we've seen here in Texas on record," AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Tourist towns such as South Padre Island are already seeing an increase in visitors ahead of the holiday.

SPI reported they had a record-breaking amount of travel in 2021. They expect the number of hotel occupancy to increase throughout the rest of the summer, seeing as how it's the busiest time of the year.

“We are a unique destination, last year of course people were coming out from being for so many months indoors, they were looking for an outdoor that would welcome social distancing,” said Teresa Rodriguez, SPI Conventions And Visitors Bureau senior marketing and communications manager. “Last year was an extraordinary year. I think this year is aiming towards the same thing that we had last year."

Watch the video above for the full story.