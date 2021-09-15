Records: Alabama National Guardsman arrested in Valley undercover operation

A member of the Alabama National Guard who was stationed in the Rio Grande Valley is behind bars this morning following an undercover operation. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately one kilogram of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, Derrick Sankey admitted he was paid $1,000 to transport one kilogram of an illegal narcotic from Hidalgo to the DoubleTree Hotel in McAllen.

Sankey was arrested following a Monday undercover operation, the criminal complaint stated. Sankey arrived at the Whataburger in Hidalgo in a military uniform and driving a marked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

“Sankey approached an undercover agent and asked for the package he had agreed to pick up,” the criminal complaint stated. “HSI Special agents arrested Sankey as he took possession of the package.

Sankey will remain in custody pending his next hearing, which is set for Friday, Sept. 17.