Records: Border Patrol agent arrested in San Benito after child pornography found on cellphone

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested after federal investigators found child pornography on his personal cellphone, according to a criminal complaint.

Eduardo Longoria Jr., of San Benito, admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography for several years and was found in possession of over 100 files, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Synchronoss Technologies, a cloud-based storage platform for Verizon Wireless, reported an account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for suspected child pornography.

According to the complaint, NCMEC were able to confirm the files uploaded were child porn and the listed phone number for the account belonged to Longoria.

On March 15, 2024, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations reviewed the files from NCMEC, according to the complaint. The pornography depicted young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The complaint said on March 25, 2025, DHS and HSI executed a search warrant at Longoria's home in San Benito. A preliminary search of his phone showed files of child pornography stored in a fake calculator application that can secretly hide photos, videos and other files. The app is disguised as a calculator and can only be accessed through a passcode.

Longoria admitted to possessing the child pornography and was placed under arrest, the complaint stated.