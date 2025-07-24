Records: Former McAllen city employee stole victim's bank account information to make credit card payments

A former employee with the city of McAllen made nearly $125,000 in credit card payments through someone else's bank account information, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Rosa “Rosie” Elena Pedraza was arrested on July 11 on charges of theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in connection with the investigation.

The criminal complaint identified her as an employee with the city of McAllen. As of Thursday, Pedraza was no longer listed as the McAllen's civil service director on the city's website.

PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen city employee accused of stealing over $100,000 through unauthorized bank transactions

According to records obtained by Channel 5 News, Pedraza obtained the elderly victim's bank information and made a total of $124,654.71 in fraudulent payments to Capital One online from February 2022 until May 2025.

On June 13, an elderly man and his wife filed a report after receiving a call from their bank that alerted them of several fraudulent transactions, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said the transactions originated from Capital One. The man said he and his wife do not have a Capital One credit card and did not authorize anyone to use their information.

The couple was able to provide bank statements from October 2024 to December 2024 that showed the fraudulent activity, according to the complaint, adding that the unauthorized transactions may go back even further.

The complaint said a detective with the McAllen Police Department subpoenaed the information for the Capital One account holder and was able to verify it belonged to Pedraza.

The detective saw transactions on the Capital One account at a Sam's Club in McAllen on May 13 and May 18. Transactions at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass on May 2 and May 3 were also made, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the detective reached out to the victim and asked if he knew Pedraza, but he said he did not. The detective was able to gather IP address logs from Capital One that showed the IP address belonged to the city of McAllen Wi-Fi and corresponds to McAllen City Hall, where Pedraza worked at the time.

After gathering all the evidence, the detective was able to confirm that Pedraza was using the Capital One credit card under her name, according to the complaint.

The detective met with Pedraza on July 11 and escorted her to the McAllen Police Department. She was then placed under arrest on charges of theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft of an elderly person, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Pedraza provided a statement where she admitted to owning the Capital Credit card and all the transactions were hers.

When asked how she was covering the expenses on the credit card, Pedraza said a friend assisted her. When the detective asked her to identify the friend, Pedraza asked for an attorney, according to the complaint.

Hidalgo County jail records show Pedraza was released on a $15,000 bond on July 12.

On Wednesday, Channel 5 News reached out to the city of McAllen, and officials said they would not provide a comment at this time.