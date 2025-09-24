Records: Glass pipe with traces of meth found in vehicle of Edinburg hit-and-run driver

A broken glass pipe with meth was found in the vehicle of a man accused of fleeing the scene after crashing into a light pole in Edinburg early Sunday morning, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Charles Jacob Parkinson, 29 was charged on Sunday following the crash that happened at around 6:35 a.m. Saturday in the area of Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Ann Street, according to a news release.

The crash caused the power pole to snap, breaking some of the power lines and causing a road closure in the area. The vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, fled the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, an Edinburg police officer came across the suspect vehicle at the intersection of West Sprague Street and South 5th Avenue.

The truck had “heavy front windshield and roof damage,” according to the complaint.

Parkinson displayed several signs of intoxication, such as slurred, slow and mumbled speech, poor balance and torn clothing, the complaint added.

“Parkinson admitted to being involved in the crash… but left the scene because no one was injured and he believed her could just repair his vehicle,” the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Parkinson also denied being under the influence drugs or alcohol, but the broken glass pipe with suspected meth residue was found in the floorboard of the driver’s side.

Hidalgo County jail records show Parkinson remains in custody on a $230,000 bond on charges of DWI, possession of a controlled substance and duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping