Records identify Mission murder suspect as Valluco gang member

The suspect accused of running over a man in Mission was identified as a Valluco gang member, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The complaint accuses Caleb Ramos of fatally running over Marcos Macias — also a Valluco gang member — after slashing the tires of the vehicle of Macias' girlfriend.

Police previously said Ramos and Macias were friends, and that Ramos "intentionally and knowingly" ran over Macias.

On June 18, officers with the Mission Police Department responded to the 200 block of El Ranchito Road and found Macias unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

RELATED STORY: Bond set at $2 million for man accused of fatally running over friend in Mission

According to the complaint, Ramos was seen on video slashing the tires of a vehicle that belonged to Macias' girlfriend at an apartment located at the 900 block of East 20th Street.

Ramos was reportedly upset with Macias and demanded he come out of the apartment to confront him.

Later, Macias arrived to the location at El Ranchito Road. Ramos also arrived in his Cadillac Escalade and attempted to pin Macias against the driveway gate of a home in the area. After Macias was able to get away, Ramos then pinned Macias against his vehicle and a "cinder block/cyclone type fence."

Macias was on the ground lying along the fence line when Ramos "intentionally and knowingly" drove one of the tires of his vehicle over Macias' body, killing him and then fleeing the scene. He was arrested the following day in Palmview.

Ramos was charged with first degree murder on June 20 and remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $2 million bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.