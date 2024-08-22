Records: Mother out with boyfriend as McAllen house fire broke out, hospitalizing 4 children

The mother of the four children who were left alone when a fire broke out was with her boyfriend, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Maria Elena Sierra Martinez was arrested on Aug. 16 after four of her children suffered smoke inhalation injuries. She is being charged with five counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Her bond was set at $300,000. An emergency protection order for Martinez's children was also granted during her arraignment.

If Martinez makes bond, she is not allowed to have contact with her children, or go to their schools or home.

The incident occurred at the 700 block of North 9th Street in McAllen at around 1:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint states that when officers arrived, they saw fire on the north side of the residence and "great amounts of smoke" in the back.

Records say a 12-year-old male was standing in the back of the home, yelling to get his siblings out. The juvenile pointed to a window and told officers his siblings were behind that window, trapped in a room.

Officers attempted to break the window but saw it was double-pane and were unable to. Firefighters with the McAllen Fire Department arrived and were able to gain entry into the home and carry the children out of it.

Officers observed the children, whose ages ranged from 4 to 10 years old, were unconscious.

The 12-year-old juvenile said his mother, identified as Martinez, had left an hour before the fire broke out. He said Martinez left him in charge while she went out with her boyfriend, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the juvenile left the home to "hunt possums" that were around the area. He said he left 15 minutes after his mother left and when he returned a little while later, he saw smoke coming out of the house.

According to the complaint, the juvenile ran towards a neighbor's house and asked them to call 911.

At around 2:30 a.m., Martinez arrived at the residence with her boyfriend, identified as Victor Eloy Cisneros.

Both were placed under arrest; Cisneros was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

The four children were transported to San Antonio for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.