Records: Murder suspect accused of shooting man after harassing victim’s wife

A November 2022 shooting in McAllen that killed one man was instigated after the suspect began harassing the victim’s wife, records allege.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to London Grill and Tavern — located at 129 E. Nolana Ave. — shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in reference to a shooting where they encountered a man with two gunshot wounds, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, identified as Miguel Angel Trevino, said he got into an argument with an individual identified as Terry Wayne Thompson Jr. after the man told Trevino’s wife to “shut the f*** up b****,” the complaint stated.

When Trevino told Thompson to not talk to his wife like that, Thompson reacted by firing three shots at him in the parking lot of the bar, according to the complaint.

Two other people with Trevino interviewed by police said Thompson had been arguing with people at London’s throughout the night, and heard when Thompson argued with Trevino’s wife.

After the shooting, both individuals tackled and disarmed Thompson and detained him until police arrived, the complaint stated.

At the time of the shooting, an officer observed Trevino had gunshot wounds on his stomach and chest. According to a supplement narrative provided to Channel 5 News, Trevino told police he was “alright” following the shooting and was “calm and appeared to sound in pain.” Trevino was able to answer questions from police before he was hospitalized.

Trevino's wife, Alexis Menchaca Trevino, spoke to Channel 5 News and said her husband remained in the hospital for nearly a month before dying on December 20 from complications from the gunshot wounds.

At the time of his arrest, Thompson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and prohibited weapon.

In March, charges against him were dismissed, and he was released from jail, but records show he was arrested again last week and indicted on a murder charge.

The indictment against Thompson accuses him of Trevino’s death in the November 2022 shooting.

Records show Thompson was released on a $42,000 bond on Saturday, and he’s scheduled to go to trial on August 14.

