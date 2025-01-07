Records reveal Edinburg CISD principal accused of sending ‘obscene’ texts to fellow district employees

An affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News reveals new details in the arrest of the Johnny Economedes High School principal accused of sending “harassing” text messages.

As previously reported, Jesus Ramon Mata was charged with harassment after turning himself in to police on Sunday.

According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, Mata’s arrest is tied to an investigation that began in August 2024, when an unnamed individual reported receiving "harassing" text messages in a group chat with other Edinburg CISD employees.

The affidavit accuses Mata of creating the group chat through a burner number, and making “obscene comments” to a female district employee by “sending her a description of sexual acts” involving the woman’s fiancée and brother.

The burner number was traced to Mata, who was interviewed by detectives on Dec. 16, 2024 in connection with the investigation.

During the non-custodial interview, Mata “admitted he did own a burner account, but doesn’t remember sending any messages” to the woman, the affidavit stated.

Mata was released from custody on a $10,000 bond on Sunday.

On Monday, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas addressed Mata’s arrest in a Facebook post, saying that the district took “administrative action.”

A special called Edinburg CISD board meeting was set for Thursday, Jan. 9 at noon.

The agenda for Thursday’s special called meeting only has one agenda item listed as “consultation with an attorney” over “Johnny Economedes High School Principal.”

The item is listed under the board meeting’s closed session section, meaning the discussions won’t be open to the public.

The district website still lists Mata as principal at Johnny Economedes High School.