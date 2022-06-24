Records: Rifle, body armor recovered from Donna ISD students accused of planning school shooting

From left: Barbarito Pantoja and Nathaniel Montelongo. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records.

Four teens implicated themselves in the planned execution of a shooting at Donna High School, according to the criminal complaints against two of the suspects.

Nathaniel Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja were arrested last month in connection to what the Donna ISD police chief described as “an attempt of physical violence at the district.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

Two other unidentified juveniles were also arrested.

The criminal complaints against Montelongo and Pantoja state both teens were interviewed after police received an anonymous tip that stated the pair were planning a school shooting.

Police interviewed Montelongo at Donna High School, who confirmed the legitimacy of the threat and provided a detailed explanation of his role in the shooting that was supposed to take place on Friday, June 3 – the last day of school.

“Nathaniel Montelongo indicated that he, along with Barbarito Pantoja, and a juvenile subject, planned to enter the school…and shoot multiple persons with firearms,” the complaint against Montelongo said.

Pantoja was detained and transported to the Donna Police Department, who corroborated Montelongo’s confession, the complaint stated.

A search at Pantoja’s residence recovered “documents pertinent to the planning and execution” of the shooting.

The two unidentified juveniles were also detained, and a search found a rifle and body armor, according to the complaint.

Records show that Montelongo and Pantoja remain jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.