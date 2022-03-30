Records: San Juan man attempted to meet 9-year-old girl at Edinburg hotel for sex

A San Juan man remains in federal custody after being accused of attempting to meet a 9-year-old girl at an Edinburg hotel for sex, according to federal court records.

Federal agents arrested Jorge Eduardo Naranjo on an attempted coercion and enticement of a minor charge during an undercover investigation on Monday, court records reflect.

The investigation began last month when the FBI McAllen received a tip regarding an unknown male distributing child pornography on the app Kik with the username “damnucuteaf,” according to the criminal complaint against Naranjo.

A subpoena for records related to the account revealed that the IP address associated with that account belonged to a residence in San Juan.

An undercover agent reached out to “damnucuteaf,” identified as Naranjo, who responded with images of prepubescent females exposing themselves, according to the criminal complaint.

Naranjo then agreed to meet with the undercover agent and his “9-year-old daughter” at a hotel in Edinburg for sex, the complaint stated.

He was taken into custody at the hotel without incident.

“Naranjo admitted to distributing [child sexual abuse material] multiple times…and traveling to the hotel with the intent to have sexual intercourse with the ‘9-year-old girl,’” according to the complaint, which stated he sought out “like-minded subjects” with the hopes of having sexual intercourse with a child.

“Naranjo stated he attempted to meet up with another subject for the sole purpose of having sexual intercourse with their 6-year-old daughter. The only reason Naranjo did not follow through with this attempt was because his account was banned by Kik,” the complaint stated.

A detention hearing for Naranjo is set for Friday.