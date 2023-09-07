Records: Suspects in death of Mission woman burned evidence in BBQ pit

The two men suspected of killing a 40-year-old Mission woman last month cleaned the home after the crime was committed and burned the cleaning products in a BBQ pit, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

Reynaldo Mercado, 33, and Kristian Valenzuela, 24, were charged last week with homicide and tampering evidence in connection with the death of Editza Gomez.

Mercado was identified as Gomez’s boyfriend, Mission Police Department spokesman Art Flores said.

The 40-year-old mother of four was reported missing on Aug. 19. Police said they found her body in a secret compartment of the attic of the home Mercado lived in, located at the 1000 block of Miller Avenue.

Arrest records show Valenzuela told police he was at Mercado’s home when Gomez was killed.

According to the affidavit, Valenzuela told police he saw the couple fighting inside the home.

Moments later, Valenzuela heard gunshots while he was showering, the affidavit stated.

Valenzuela then told police Mercado held him at gunpoint and asked him to help hide Gomez's body.

Police say both men cleaned the home and burned the cleaning products that were used in the BBQ pit.

In addition to the cleaning products, a DVR was also burned in the pit, according to the affidavit.

When reached for comment, Mission police said they could not say why the DVR was burned, citing the ongoing investigation.

Mercado and Valenzuela remain jailed on bonds set at $3.5 million each.