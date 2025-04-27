Records: Two Brownsville residents arrested with over 180 pounds of marijuana in SpaceX parking lot following chase

Photo credit: MGN Online

Two people from Brownsville had 186 pounds of marijuana with them when they were arrested Wednesday following a chase that ended at a SpaceX parking lot, according to a federal affidavit.

Javier Samano and Priscilla Hernandez made their initial federal court appearance on Friday, federal court records show.

According to the affidavit, the duo was arrested following a chase that started when a U.S. Border Patrol agent responded to a report of people carrying bundles of narcotics into a white Cadillac sedan parked near the Rio Grande east of State Highway 4.

When the Border Patrol agent arrived, the Cadillac was seen leaving “at a high rate of speed westbound on State Highway 4,” the affidavit stated. The agent attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it refused to stop and continued traveling at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, according to the affidavit.

A “vehicle immobilization device” struck one of the rear tires of the Cadillac, causing it to stop in the SpaceX parking lot located near the intersection of State Highway 4 and Oklahoma Avenue. The affidavit identified Hernandez was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and Samano as her passenger.

Seven bundles of suspected marijuana were found in the trunk of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

In an interview, Samano told a federal agent the vehicle was his, and he admitted to attempting to recover narcotics for “an unknown individual who solicited his services via telephone,” the affidavit added.

Federal court records show both individuals are being held without bond. Their next court date is set for Wednesday, April 30.