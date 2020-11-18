Recount underway in Brownsville ISD school board election
A recount is underway in Cameron County.
Brownsville Independent School District Trustee Minerva Peña requested a recount after she lost her re-election campaign by just one vote.
Peña received 16,534 votes in a three-way race for Place 6 on the Brownsville ISD school board.
Marisa F. Leal received 16,535 votes. A third candidate, Joe A. Rodriguez, received 10,570 votes.
Peña asked for a recount.
Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the recount probably will be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday.
