Recount underway in Brownsville ISD school board election

A recount is underway in Cameron County.

Brownsville Independent School District Trustee Minerva Peña requested a recount after she lost her re-election campaign by just one vote.

Peña received 16,534 votes in a three-way race for Place 6 on the Brownsville ISD school board.

Marisa F. Leal received 16,535 votes. A third candidate, Joe A. Rodriguez, received 10,570 votes.

Peña asked for a recount.

Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the recount probably will be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday.

